Ja'Marr Chase Misses The White Stripes (That Were On the College Footballs)
Ja'Marr Chase had a bad preseason, dropping four of five passes over the course of the Cincinnati Bengals' three exhibition games. With the regular season days away, Chase addressed his issues with the media and he provided an explanation that I don't think we've ever heard before. Via Bengals.com:
"The ball is different because it is bigger," Chase said. "It doesn't have the white stripes on the side so you can't see the ball coming from the tip point so you actually have to look for the strings on the ball at the top, which is hard to see because whole ball is brown and you have the six strings that are white. But for the most part, just have to get used to it and find out what I am comfortable with catching."
Look, Ja'Marr Chase is not the only person missing White Stripes. Is it concerning that Chase appears to be the first person in the history of the NFL to complain about the fact that the balls don't have the same stripes as the college balls? Maybe a little, but fall is here so it's playtime. Joe Burrow will throw the ball. Chase has to learn to catch it.
And when the Bengals go on the road, they should stay at the Hotel Yorba.
Forget Ed Sheeran. The NFL should bring back The White Stripes. For Chase. For everyone.