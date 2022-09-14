Ja'Marr Chase Knows Exactly When He Flipped Off Minkah Fitzpatrick During Steelers-Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase kicked off his sophomore season with the kind of excellent performance we've come to expect. He caught 10 balls for 129 yards and a touchdown, keeping the Cincinnati Bengals in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar wideout also recorded two birds flipped.
On Wednesday, a picture of Chase giving Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick two middle fingers went viral.
Chase was asked about it during his media availability later in the day and did not give the sort of murmuring non-answer one might assume. He said it was cool and then told reporters he remembers exactly when he did it.
Tremendous. Chase probably has a fine coming his way but who cares? He certainly doesn't.