J.J. Watt Calls Out Twitter Troll For Claiming There's No Way He Idolized Reggie White
People get really weird when they log onto the internet, especially Twitter, and say things that simply do not need to be said. Like this user, who called J.J. Watt a liar because Watt said he idolized Reggie White growing up. Who are you policing? Why are you doing this? What satisfaction does this bring to you?
Very strange. Watt apparently thought so, too, and decided to respond with hard proof that he did, in fact, idolize Reggie White.
Talk about having receipts ready to fire. That is indisputable proof for sure.
Perhaps it would be best if Twitter went away forever.