J.J. Watt Coped With Trade Rumors By Drinking on the Beach in Hawaii
By Liam McKeone | Feb 1, 2021, 10:16 AM EST
J.J. Watt has been the face of the Houston Texans for the better part of a decade and will go down as perhaps the best player to ever put on that uniform. He also might be in a different one by the start of next season. As everything crumbles in Houston, a Watt trade feels more and more likely with each passing day.
Nothing concrete has been unearthed yet, but over the weekend, Ian Rapoport said that a split "could" be coming between Watt and the franchise. The rumor mill will probably begin to churn in earnest as the offseason continues. Watt isn't the same player who won consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards, but he's still very good and more than a few teams would be interested in acquiring his services.
Nothing will be settled until the Deshaun Watson situation is sorted out, though. Seeing as the Texans have nothing to gain and everything to lose by rushing that particular issue, it might be months before Houston decides which direction the franchise is going in for 2021 and beyond. Watt, for his part, is choosing to cope with all these rumblings of an incoming trade concerning himself and Watson with a time-honored method: drinking on the beach, as he told Jimmy Fallon in an interview last night (3:15 mark below).
As someone currently snowed in amidst a snow storm in Queens, a lava whatever in Hawaii sounds damn good right about now.
It's all Watt can really do, too. Just sit tight and see what happens. Like all of us, he's just going to kick back and watch the fireworks with a drink in hand as the Texans flame out in spectacular fashion.