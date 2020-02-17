J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Got Married This Weekend
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 16 2020
J.J. Watt and his long-time girlfriend then fiancee Kealia Ohai got married this weekend. The couple got married in the Bahamas and shared a lot of photos and videos of the day on social media.
And, of course, here's video of J.J. dancing with his grandma:
The 30-year-old Watt has been a superstar for the Houston Texans for almost a decade now, and Ohai is a star forward for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. It's a safe bet they'll have some athletic kids.
Watt and Ohai first confirmed they were dating back in October of 2016 and have always been super open about their relationship on social media.
Congrats to the happy couple.