J.J. Watt's Injury Feared to Be Season-Ending [UPDATE] By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

J.J. Watt was injured in the Texans' 27-24 victory over the Raiders this afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the fear is Watt suffered a torn pec. If that is the case, Watt's season will be over.

The #Texans may have lost star DE JJ Watt to a serious injury. Source said the fear is that Watt suffered a torn pec, which would knock him out for the season. He’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

This would be Watt's third season-ending injury in four seasons. While Watt may not be the best defensive player in the NFL, like he once was, this would still be a major blow for the Texans. Despite issues on the offensive line, with the way Deshaun Watson is playing, the Texans are one of the few teams in position to contend for a Super Bowl this season. Obviously, without Watt, that will be a much taller task.

UPDATE: Watt tweets his season is over.