It's Opening Day for the Broadcasters Too
Shohei Ohtani continued to blow minds by starting on the mound and leading off for the Los Angeles Angeles last night in an Opening Day contest against the Houston Astros. He was dazzling on the bump, striking out nine batters in 4.2 innings of work but a lack of offense saddled him with the loss. The dual-threat superstar had an opportunity to knot things up in the bottom of the eighth when he lofted a deep fly ball to right field. Matt Vasgersian, on the call for the Angels, certainly believed the ball had been crushed and would find safe harbor among the paying customers.
It did not.
That's okay. It's a long season and there will be 161 more opportunities to calibrate the ol' engine. Patience is a virtue when assessing broadcasters as well as players. Water tends to find its level.