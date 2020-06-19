It's Been a Century Since We Last Went 100 Consecutive Days Without Sports
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 19 2020
Today is the 100th consecutive day without sports. Unless MLB reaches an agreement for a five-hour Spring Training this morning and starts the season tomorrow, we're going to break the current record of 101 days without sports, which happened over a century ago.
So how did our ancestors do it? Well, television wouldn't be invented for another decade so unless you lived outside Ebbets Field, you probably didn't miss the Dodgers game. And why weren't there any sports?
There are actually a few parallels between now and then. First, we were involved in a little conflict they referred to as The Great War, which we now call World War I. Back then, President Woodrow Wilson sent American troops overseas. Our current president also recently suggested the use of military force.
In addition to war, there was also a pandemic. So between WWI and the 1918 influenza pandemic, there were not many sports to enjoy. I imagine the sports page would have been quite thin. When baseball did resume with a truncated season, there were no ugly negotiations about prorated salaries or who could propose the shortest season. Babe Ruth led baseball with 11 home runs that season. He apparently made $7,000. There are no zeros missing in that figure. Current owners would faint reading that.
So keep your heads up. Sports will return. We just have to change the world first.