Israel Adesanya Knocked Alex Pereira Out Cold at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya is once again the UFC middleweight champion and he regained his title in emphatic fashion Saturday night. His bout with Alex Pereira at UFC 287 ended abruptly when Adesanya knocked his opponent out cold with a brutal right hand.
Check it out:
Just a perfect shot right where it needed to be. One of the better knockouts MMA has seen in 2023.
Adesanya was pretty fired up afterwards:
Pereira largely dominated the first two rounds and appeared on his way to his second win over Adesanya in six months. That all changed with one punch.
Given how the fight went, it's fairly certain we'll get a rubber match between the two so they can officially settle who is the world's best middleweight.