Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Going into Stands to Confront 76ers Fans By Stephen Douglas | Dec 21 2019

Isaiah Thomas was ejected from the Washington Wizards loss in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Thomas was taken out of the game with 2:53 remaining and ended up walking into the stands to talk to two 76ers fans. IT was ejected and the fans were escorted out.

Isaiah Thomas went into the stands to confront to some fans and then got ejected pic.twitter.com/DPhZgsqDH5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 22, 2019

With the Wizards down 17 and the game basically over, it's understandable that Thomas would be frustrated. In any other situation, he would have probably ignored them, but these are the types of circumstances that lead to thinks like the Malice at the Palace. No matter what the fans said, IT will likely be looking at a fine and/or suspension for this.