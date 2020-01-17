Washington's Isaiah Stewart Wants Jim Boeheim to Regret Not Taking a Photograph With Him
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 17 2020
Isaiah Stewart is having a very nice freshman year at Washington. The Rochester, NY native is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the 12-6 Huskies. He could have been doing it for Syracuse, but Jim Boeheim didn't take a picture with him a few years back.
This is a really weird story that has caught some traction on Twitter. Mostly because Stewart doesn't even imply that Boeheim was rude. Just that he was busy watching his son.
Then there's the fact that Syracuse did offer him a scholarship. This story leaves you with a bunch of unanswered questions. Did this come up in the recruiting process? Did Boeheim know that a local-ish kid was going to Washington because of this? Does Boeheim regret not taking this picture? Would Stewart have chosen 'Cuse if he did get that picture? Will Washington ever actually meet Syracuse on a basketball court while Stewart is a Husky?