Isaiah Simmons Is a Freak
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 13 2020
Travis Etienne Jr. is one of the fastest players in college football. The two-time ACC Player of the Year is a 5'10" blur who ran for over 1,500 yards this season, but is he the fastest guy on his own team? Here he is in a dead heat with linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
The man running step for step with him is linebacker Isaiah Simmons. As a refresher, Simmons is a 6'4", 230 pound monster. No one that big should be allowed to move that fast. It's dangerous for everyone. Especially other football players. If Etienne can't run to safety when Simmons is on the field, what chance does anyone else stand?
Simmons will likely be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Obviously.