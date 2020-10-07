Is Tyler Herro a Sandwich?
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 06 2020
One of Twitter's favorite arguments is whether a hot dog is a sandwich. During game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Mark Jackson started a whole other discussion - is Tyler Herro a sandwich? The answer, according to Jackson, is no. According to ESPN's Jackons, "a Herro is more than a sandwich."
Was this a line Jackson thought of while trapped inside the bubble? Was it completely off the cuff? Does it matter? It was quality wordplay? I say no. Jackson shot his shot. Just like Tyler Herro who finished with 21 points on 18 field goal attempts. He was not beyond reproach, but still at just 20 years old, he was not afraid of the biggest stage. Herro showed up in game 4. If he and Jimmy Butler both show up for game 5 on Friday, the Heat may be able to survive.
Not that the fate of the Heat is anything but inconsequential compared to whether or not Tyler Herro is a sandwich, not a sandwich, or more than a sandwich. Thank you, Mark Jackson.