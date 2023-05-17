Is Tiger Woods Playing in the PGA Championship?
By The Big Lead
The PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. A golf world still getting used to this event being in May and serving as the second major instead of the fourth and final should expect a difficult course that will heavily penalize wayward drives and bunkered approach shots.
Nearly all of the world's best players will be there as 18 of the LIV golfers are qualified and seek to replicate some of the success Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed displayed at last month's Masters. Unfortunately, the biggest name in the sport will not be participating as Tiger Woods once again finds himself physically unable to perform.
After withdrawing at Augusta, Woods underwent ankle surgery on April 19th to address post-traumatic arthritis brought on after his 2021 car accident. His agent Mark Steinberg told the Associated Press that there was no time table for a return.
Which means the 2023 major season is likely done for Tiger, who had planned to compete in the four events. Barring some sort of miraculous recovery, we shouldn't expect to see him at the U.S. Open or the Open either.
Major bummer.