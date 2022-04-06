Is Tiger Woods Limping Already?
Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.
In times like these it's best to have cautious optimism. It's not as fun, of course, but it can guard against a very depressing crash. So with that in mind, here is some footage from this morning appearing to show Woods walking with a slight limp.
This is only for your consideration. It may temper expectations or it may not faze you. We'll have answers soon enough. Waiting is the hardest part. But it's also the part where anything is possible.