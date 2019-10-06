Is This the Worst Tackle Attempt You've Ever Seen? By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Michigan State presented a challenge to Ohio State for about 20 minutes before the Buckeyes realized they were a much better side. J.K. Dobbins extended the home team's lead to 24-10 by breaking a 67-yard touchdown run on third down.

His efforts were aided greatly by Spartans defensive back Josiah Scott, who opted to throw a punch at the football instead of performing a football tackle.

This event took place some 20 yards from the end zone. There is absolutely no reason for it. But it happened. Is this the obvious conclusion of years and years of stripping the football being a higher priority than bringing a ball-carrier to the ground? Probably.