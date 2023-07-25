Is There Extra Time in Women's World Cup Group Stages?
By The Big Lead
The Women's World Cup is underway and we're all being treated to some of the best soccer the world has to offer. Team USA is embarking on its effort to threepeat as World Cup champion but there are many contenders who stand in the USWNT's way. The group stage will help sort the true contenders from the rest of the crowd and will take place from July 20 to August 3.
But if a match is tied at the end of regulation during the group stage, what happens?
First, let's make it clear what we're talking about. All matches, no matter what stage they take place in, will have stoppage time in addition to the 90 minutes of play. That's the time allotted by the referees at the end of each half to account for stoppages of play throughout the contest. In some matches there may not be much stoppage time but there will always be some.
Extra time is a different matter entirely. Extra time begins after stoppage time if the score is tied and is essentially an overtime period. Players are given a brief break between stoppage time and extra time. Extra time usually consists of two 15-minute periods.
Now, is there extra time in the group stages for the Women's World Cup? No, there is not. If the match is undecided after stoppage time, it ends and both teams receive a point for a draw.
Extra time rules do not apply until the knockout rounds of the tournament.