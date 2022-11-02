Introducing 'The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday Podtacular': Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie?
Merry happy everyone! We here at The Big Lead have something special planned for the holidays. You know how you love all of our podcasts about sports and entertainment? Well, over the next two months we're going to podcast about some of our favorite holiday movies. Coming off the runaway success of our podcast about The Family Stone last year, we had no choice!
'Tis almost the season so Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster got together to discuss whether Die Hard is really a Christmas movie and whether or not that actually matters. That's our little Trojan Horse to get you into the holiday spirit. We also discuss Christmas Creep and what makes Christmas movies so special. Plus the joy of introducing small children to Home Alone.
Check back later this week when we discuss the 2017 Scottish Christmas zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse. Then stick with us through November and December as we podcast about holiday classics like Christmas Vacation, It's a Wonderful Life, The Family Stone, Son-in-Law, Love Actually and much more.