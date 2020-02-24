Is Boxing Punching Its Way Back to the Top?
By The Big Lead | Feb 24 2020
Wilder-Fury II was lopsided. Tyson Fury pummeled his way to to the top of the heavyweight world. The Big Lead's Bobby Burack and Ryan Glasspiegel break down what the victory means for the sport moving forward.
The two also discuss the possibility of Skip Bayless leaving Fox Sports when his contract is up in September in the wake of a report suggesting DAZN could be emerge as a bidder.
