Is Ben Simmons Done? Pelicans Piss off Chris Paul and Charles Barkley's Bad Take
Ben Simmons will not play in Game 4 for the Brooklyn Nets as expected as his year-long campaign to ruin his career continues. At what point do we start wondering if his days as a productive basketball player are done? And what do we do with him in the interim. Plus thoughts on the pesky New Orleans Pelicans attacking Chris Paul in the best way possible, Charles Barkley ripping Kevin Durant for doing things he was never able to do, and why Lions fans should welcome Aidan Hutchinson to Detroit with open arms.