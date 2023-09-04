Anne Van Dam Broke Her Driver On the Way to the Playoff at KPMG Irish Women's Open
Smilla Soenderby won the KPMG Irish Women's Open at Dromoland Castle on Sunday. Soenderby was nine-shots back when the round began but was able to force a three-way playoff against Lisa Pettersson and Anna van Dam. Soenderby won the tournament with a spectacular eagle.
This shot came right after van Dam put a great second shot on the green. And she didn't have the luxury of a driver since hers was senselessly ripped from her bag on the cart ride over to the 1st hole for the start of the playoff.
The fact is it didn't really come back to haunt van Dam since Soenderby was a walking flamethrower on Sunday. However, both van Damn - who held up the rope, but let go too soon - and the marshall who gave her a lift must feel sick about this.