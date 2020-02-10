Irish Soccer Panel Hilariously Breaks Down Marriage Prospects For Bride and Groom
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Julie-Ann and David are a nice Irish couple who got married over the weekend. At the reception, the bride surprised her groom with this video of RTE Sport’s soccer panel breaking down their perspective union. (Panel starts around the 2:20-mark) The panel of Bill O’Herlihy, Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and Johnny Giles filmed this commentary in one take 10 minutes before a game back in October and only three people knew about it before the clip debuted at the reception. The results are pretty damn funny. For teh American equivalent, someone needs to get the Inside the NBA crew to do this. [RTE]
