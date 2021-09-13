Adorable Puppy on the Pitch Interrupts Irish Cricket Match
An Irish cricket match came to a halt over the weekend when a dog invaded the pitch and stole the ball. Or maybe there's nothing in the rules about adorable puppies taking the ball and the game just keeps going while they try to get the ball back. Does anyone really know? In the words of Raphael, nobody understands cricket. You have to know what a crumpet is to understand cricket.
Anyway, here's that dog video we promised.
Good luck finding a better sports highlight than this. From the adorable puppy to the announcers laughing it is just pure, innocent fun. Perhaps MLB could look into this for meaningless September games featuring teams who are out of the playoff race. You unleash a dog as each inning ends and just wait and see what it does for ratings.