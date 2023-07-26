Roundup: Irina Shayk, Tom Brady Are Definitely Dating; Bronny James Is Recovering; Wrexham Beats Manchester United
Bronny James is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest ... Triple-digit ocean temperatures in Florida could be a global record ... Harvard's legacy admissions under federal investigation ... Judge vacates Bowe Bergdahl's desertion conviction ... Stock futures little changed as investors digest tech earnings ... The Freedom Caucus is at a crossroads ... Ukraine war is spurring a revolution in drone warfare ... Fed to raise rates to 22-year high ... Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still hanging out ... Bryan Cranston went after Bob Iger at SAG-AFTRA rally ... Greta Gerwig on potential for "Barbie" sequel ... Justin Herbert gets five-year, $262.5 million deal ... Lionel Messi scored two more goals ... Sean Payton rips NFL's gambling policy after suspensions ... Northwestern football players skipped Big Ten media day ...
Highlights from Wrexham's 3-1 win over Manchester United.
Lionel Messi's two goals during Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United.
The trailer for Netflix's Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is out.
Led Zeppelin -- "Good Times Bad Times"