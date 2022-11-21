Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Suffers Bloody Nose, Possible Concussion Against England
Iran and England kicked off the second day of the World Cup on Monday. The game came to a halt after just a few minutes as Iran's goalie Alireza Beiranvand lunged for a ball in the box and crashed into a teammate. Beiranvand's face smashed into Majid Hosseini and both players went down. Beiranvand's nose immediately started to bleed and he remained on the ground for a few minutes before getting a new shirt.
Not long after the match continued Beiranvand went back to the ground and decided to wait for the stretcher. FIFA rules say that if a player leaves because of a head injury it doesn't count against their three substitutions. So in addition to what is likely a broken nose, Beiranvand will now be evaluated for a concussion.
The only real question is why he was allowed to continue in the first place.