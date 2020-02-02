Iowa - Illinois Handshake Line Gets Heated After Both Teams Play to Final Whistle
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 02 2020
The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, 72-65. In a 10-point game with less than 20 seconds remaining, Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp dunked the ball. This did not sit well with Illinois as some assistant coaches confronted Iowa coach Fran McCaffery in the postgame handshake line.
After the game, McCaffrey explained that Iowa wasn't happy with the way that Illinois had fouled late. it seems that both teams were equally upset that the other played until the final horn. If both teams are going to enforce unwritten rules then this kind of thing is going to happen.
After the game, Wieskamp apologized if he offended anyone.