Instant Replay is Killing Sports and Ronald Acuña Could Be the Face of Baseball
By Kyle Koster
Apr 12, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT
Instant replay in sports is under the spotlight yet again after Sunday night's Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game was decided by an inexplicable call. At this point, does the one argument for replay in sports carry any weight? Plus, Ronald Acuña can do it all, including play harder than anyone else, so what is his ceiling? Plus, wondering if Hideki Matsuyama's Sunday stroll was a good sign sports have returned to full normalcy.
Subscribe to The Kyle Koster Show on Apple, Omny, Google Podcasts, Spotify or in your brick-and-mortar podcast store.