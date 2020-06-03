'Inside the NBA' to Return On Thursday Night
By Liam McKeone | Jun 03 2020
One of the many things the global pandemic has robbed us all of is the camaraderie and basketball discussion always on display when Inside the NBA is on TV. The cast will return this Thursday night for a discussion on the events in America over the last week and the newest information regarding the NBA's return to play.
The regular cast of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson will be present and joined by special guests to discuss social injustice towards the black community in America.
The tone will be appropriately somber, but it will be good to see those guys back on our screens again. They are some of the most influential voices in the basketball community and the country cannot have enough of those voices speaking up against the injustice every protester is fighting against. Inside the NBA will be a welcome sight tomorrow night.