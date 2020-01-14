Inside the Career and Life of Nate Burleson
By Bobby Burack | Jan 13 2020
Nate Burleson joins the podcast this week to talk about his five jobs, why he is doing so much, how much longer he plans on doing it, his five-year plan, the struggles he's gone through, what drives him, what his family has done for his career, meeting Jay Z, being overlooked, and why he wants his legacy to be "Nate Burleson, The Business."
Listen: Below | Download: Here
