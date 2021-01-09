Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham 'Donald Trump's Fluffer' on MSNBC
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 8, 2021, 10:21 PM EST
MSNBC After Dark got off to a rousing start on Friday when contributor Charlie Sykes appeared on The ReidOut and said that Lindsey Graham had been "Donald Trump's fluffer for the last four years." This caused fellow contributor Dr. Jason Johnson to lose it. Host Joy Reid was mostly composed by the time they put her back on the screen, but was still smiling.
After the appearance, Sykes went on Twitter, which banned Donald Trump earlier on Friday, and saw that many, many people had really enjoyed what he said about Graham. Including Leslie Jones.
It has been an especially rough day for Lindsey Graham who needed a police escort to walk him safely through an airport today because he was confronted by angry Donald Trump supporters. If only there were somewhere for the president to comment on all this.