Inconsolable Reading Fan Captures the Agony of Following Sports
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
First, a little quick background to give this series of Vines some context. The Championship is the next tier down from the Premier League in the English football pyramid. The top two finishers are automatically promoted to the EPL and all the potential riches it allegedly offers. Teams finishing third through sixth compete in a playoff, with the winner gaining promotion the hard way. It’s compelling — usually frenetic — drama.
Saturday the Championship regular season wrapped up.
Reading, relegated from the Premier League last May, thought it had done enough to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to a 2-2 draw with second-place Burnley. However Brighton defeated Nottingham Forest with a goal in stoppage time, grabbing the final playoff spot in the process.
Sports can be great, take Damian Lillard’s game-winner Friday night in Portland, but more often than not they are cruel and toy with our emotions. The agony and the ecstasy, as it were.
Anyone who’s ever cared about a team has probably felt like that poor Reading fan at some point in their lives.
