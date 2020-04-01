Ina Garten's New Cocktail Recipe Might Kill You
By Liam McKeone | Apr 01 2020
Ina Garten, the beloved host of Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network and acclaimed cookbook author, seems to have reached her breaking point. At 10:00 AM ET, she posted the below cocktail recipe for all of her followers to try, and my goodness is it a doozy.
"You never know who's going to stop by... Wait a minute, there's nobody stopping by," is a line that hurt my soul.
For those keeping track at home, the recipe is as follows: An entire bottle of Grey Goose (recommended at "two cups" as she pours far more than two cups), what seems to be a third of a bottle of Cointreau (recommended at "one cup") or any other type of orange liqueur, a cup of cranberry juice cocktail, and a half-cup of (freshly-squeezed!) lime juice. You then find the largest cocktail mixer you can, mix 'er up, bring out that outlandishly big cocktail glass you keep as a joke, and go to town.
To all readers who plan on trying this ASAP, please feel free to send me an email when you wake up tomorrow to let me know how you feel.