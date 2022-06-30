Impersonating Skip Bayless, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden with Josh Rosen
Josh Rosen, who you have probably seen in the Skip Bayless replies doing a spot-on impression of sports media's biggest star, joins the show to talk about his process and perform on command. As an added bonus, he is able to summon faux Donald Trump and Joe Biden to round out a jam-packed show. Plus, an overly earnest appreciation on the art of pitching, which remains the purest distillation of the mental and physical across sports.