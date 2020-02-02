Immaculate Reception Voted Greatest Moment In NFL History
By William Pitts | Feb 02 2020
The fans have spoken and named The Immaculate Reception the greatest moment of 100 years of NFL football.
Franco Harris' miraculous deflected catch off of Jack Tatum, which propelled the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory over the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 NFL playoffs, won a fan poll which began January 2nd.
The poll began on January 2nd with 32 selections and narrowed down with each week of the NFL playoffs until reaching four finalists. The final winner was announced today on FOX's Super Bowl pregame show.
The Immaculate Reception beat out other oft-repeated NFL moments as The Catch from the 1981 NFC Championship Game, the Philly Special from Super Bowl LII, and the Ice Bowl (which is technically a game where individual moments happened, but whatever).