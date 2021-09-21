Iman Shumpert Must Win 'Dancing With the Stars'
Iman Shumpert is on Dancing With the Stars and as a sports and pop culture website, we must encourage you to vote for him. I have no idea how you do that, but it probably involves tweeting or a text message where standard rates apply. Here's his first dance, a jive to Outkast's "Hey Ya."
So why must we vote for Iman Shumpert? Aside from the record amounts of swag and championship experience that he will certainly bring to the show? Well, because he has some modicum of celebrity profile and no professional dancing experience.
Shump is a professional athlete. Maybe not a true star in the NBA, but if TMZ wrote about him you know he'd be "NBA Star Iman Shumpert." I mean, he played 19 minutes in Game 7 in 2016! Support this man!
The rest of the cast either doesn't have the talent, the Q-rating or the inexperience to be worthy of the Mirrorball Trophy. Iman Shumpert is the hero America needs right now and I don't think that's an exaggeration.