Illinois LB Tweets About 'Blatant Disregard for Student Athletes', Has Media Availability Postponed
By Kyle Koster | Jul 01 2020
The college football season may still be played, perhaps on time or in the spring. If so, it will happen in the shadow of some rather large concerns. Across the country right now, players are gathering to prepare for potential pigskin and bracing for the inevitable crush of other students showing up on campus. That is, if it's deemed safe enough for non-athletes to return at all.
Predictably, some players are expressing real issues with the situation, including Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler.
The timing of the tweet just so happened to dovetail with a scheduled Zoom call with media members, which was postponed as school officials looked into Eifler's reservations. That's what they call a scramble in the ol' PR game.
Eifler, who transferred from Washington, recorded 63 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss last season. His opinion is surely not unique and shared by football players being asked to compete under the most tenuous of conditions. One imagines there will be plenty of future episodes that mirror this one.