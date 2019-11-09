VIDEO: Illinois LB Ejected for Punching Opponent's Rear End By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 09 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini were behind in more ways that one on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

Early in what's become a tough afternoon against Michigan State, linebacker Milo Eifler took offense to some extracurricular activity from the Spartans' offensive line. After quarterback Brian Lewerke scored a touchdown to tally the first score for MSU, Eifler, in an apparent move of frustration, began punching Spartans blocker Blake Beuter in the backside as the MSU celebration ensued.

Milo Eifler got kicked out of the game for this????? Are you kidding me?? pic.twitter.com/2qdJ8Vqeak — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) November 9, 2019

Eifler was flagged for the incident and ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ejection was doubly embarrassing for Illinois, as they're already depleted at linebacker with junior Jake Hansen out with a groin injury.

The ejection removed Eifler from some early carnage, as Michigan State leads Illinois 28-3 in the second quarter.