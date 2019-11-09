The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Illinois LB Ejected for Punching Opponent's Rear End

By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 09 2019

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 02: The Illinois Fighting Illini helmet on the field in the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini were behind in more ways that one on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

Early in what's become a tough afternoon against Michigan State, linebacker Milo Eifler took offense to some extracurricular activity from the Spartans' offensive line. After quarterback Brian Lewerke scored a touchdown to tally the first score for MSU, Eifler, in an apparent move of frustration, began punching Spartans blocker Blake Beuter in the backside as the MSU celebration ensued.

Eifler was flagged for the incident and ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ejection was doubly embarrassing for Illinois, as they're already depleted at linebacker with junior Jake Hansen out with a groin injury.

The ejection removed Eifler from some early carnage, as Michigan State leads Illinois 28-3 in the second quarter.