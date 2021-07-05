Aerial Shots of Fireworks All Over Los Angeles Are Incredible
Jul 5, 2021, 3:24 AM EDT
Los Angeles can get crazy on July 4, and 2021 was no different. Several aerial shots of residents firing off illegal fireworks on Sunday night are absolutely mesmerizing.
Here are a few:
Here are a few really good shots from the ground:
There are tons of sanctioned, permitted fireworks displays in California every year, but fireworks are illegal for personal use in all of California -- mostly because of wildfire concerns. But on July 4 no one seems to care. LA always turns into a ridiculous cacophony of colorful explosions on Independence Day.
Hopefully no fires got started and everyone survived with all their fingers attached.