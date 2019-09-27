If We Ignore Antonio Brown, Maybe He'll Go Away By Brian Giuffra | Sep 27 2019 Eric Espada/Getty Images

Eric Weddle took the bait. Like a hungry mouse enticed by the sweet aroma of musty cheese wafting in the air, he fell into the trap. And like the deadly spring and lever he has become, Antonio Brown snapped right down upon him. Story aggregation ensued and the world was worse for it.

Well, here's a better idea, for Weddle and all the sites writing about Brown's aimless endeavors in life: Ignore him. Perhaps if we do so, he'll fade into the background like so many overly-boisterous star athletes before him. Would you really miss him? Neither would I.

Of course, by clicking this keyboard, I am adding to the problem. I am giving a man who has shown no remorse for a years worth of disturbing decision-making more proverbial ink. I understand this is hypocritical. But I write this as a public service announcement, for the greater good, and then will stop. At least when it comes to non-news stories.

If Brown is signed by a football team, that's news. Gotta write it. If he is arrested, or found innocent of accusations, again, news. Gotta report the facts.

But aggregating a story about how Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft didn't agree on if they should cut Brown, or writing about Brown and Weddle's Twitter fight does not help anyone. It simply reminds us all what a waste of time it is writing, reading and thinking about a man who has done nothing to help society, but rather, based on allegations, is actually just a terrible human.