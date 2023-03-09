If Tom Brady Doesn't Come Back What Will We Talk About?
Tom Brady retired from football a little over a month ago. Since then, no one, ourselves included, has been able to shut the f--k up about him. Why? Because he was a major part of our sports (and popular culture) lives for the better part of two decades. No matter how you feel about the guy and his career, it's weird that he's gone.
Worse yet, he's still right there taking pictures in his underwear and holding a kitten and being generally weird, but we don't get a chance to root against him every week anymore, which is something we haven't experienced in a long time. And that's why everyone wants him to come back. I mean, maybe not everyone, but definitely everyone in the media. So who knows how much truth there is to the Brady to Miami rumors, but by god if we can speak it into existence well that's the entire A-Block right there.
With that in mind, here's Scott Zolak advancing the Brady to Miami rumor on his show Wedensday.
Zolak mostly talked about how other people were talking about it, but did mention that his "handlers" had moved to Miami and he was looking at schools for his children there. Of course, we once heard he was looking at schools in Tennesee too, so this new detail could also be wrong.
Whatever the truth is, please come back Tom. We all miss you.