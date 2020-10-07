If Jimmy Butler Can Do It Without Shooting Threes, So Can Giannis
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 07 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo has probably been watching the 2020 NBA Finals, wondering what could have been. The Bucks finished with the best record in the league, but were easily eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. Now the Heat are in the Finals against LeBron James and the Lakers, where Giannis was supposed to be right now.
It would be understandable if it were frustrating for Antetokounmpo, but he should find it inspiring. Jimmy Butler is having a great series and he's doing it without shooting many three-pointers. He's only taken two per game throughout the postseason and Butler just played one of the best Finals games ever without even attempting a three. He's going to the basket and he's taking turnaround jumpers that would be pretty much incontestable if shot by a seven-footer.
This is proof that you don't need to be an elite shooter from distance to win at the highest level. (See also: James, LeBron) Some would argue that the Heat could be up 3-1 in this series. Obviously, they aren't, but it's a pretty close series.
Giannis doesn't need to leave Milwaukee - for somewhere like Miami - for it to happen. If it can happen for Jimmy Buckets in Miami, it should be able to happen for Giannis in Milwaukee. A couple things just need to break the right way. Who knows how the Bucks would have handled the 2020 postseason with a home court. Maybe we'll find out next year. Unless Jimmy Butler gets in the way.