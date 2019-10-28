If CM Punk Actually Returns to WWE It'd Be Stupendous If AJ Lee Also Comes Back By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 28 2019 John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Maybe CM Punk is just trolling everyone, or maybe he is in the process of finalizing a long awaited return to WWE. Whether it's the former or the latter, he's been leaving some bread crumbs. He's taken two recent kinda-shots at upstart rival AEW, tested for FS1's WWE Backstage studio show, and said at Starrcast in August he "wouldn't not talk" to WWE and on Reddit last week that he'd return for a big enough bag.

If Punk does indeed return to WWE, it would be great news for wrestling fans if his wife AJ Lee (their real names are Phil Brooks and AJ Mendez) also comes back. Lee was involved in the moment that I think was the first ripple in the women's revolution when she lost the WWE divas belt after a then-record 295-day reign to Paige in her debut on Raw.

Nevertheless, Lee followed Punk out of WWE in 2014, and never got to share the ring with people like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, or Ronda Rousey. Lee wrote in her New York Times bestselling memoir, Crazy Is My Superpower, that she retired in part due to a spinal injury. If she can't compete in the ring, she is still charismatic enough to have other on-screen roles in WWE.

WWE could use a shot in the arm right now, and the four-day stand for Survivor Series in* CM Punk's hometown of Chicago next month would seem to be a perfect time for his reemergence, if it's ever going to happen. If that does happen, it would be phenomenal if either then or even down the road AJ Lee joins him as well.

*45 minutes away in Rosemont.