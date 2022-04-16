Guy Wears Full Baseball Uniform to Throw First Pitch at Mariners Game, Does Not Embarrass Himself
Friday was Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners beat the Houston Astros, 11-1, but the real star was the guy who threw out the ceremonial first pitch in a full baseball uniform. He even wore high socks and wrist bands. Of course he threw off the rubber. You can guess how it went.
Oh, I'm being told that's Ichiro Suzuki wearing the jersey he wore back in 2001 when he won a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Rookie of the Year and MVP. The Mariners won 116 games and lost to the. Yankees in the ALCS. He then had an MLB career that lasted about two decades.
And Ichiro, now 48, hasn't aged a day over the last couple decades. His arm is sill pretty live as he apparently hit 93 mph on that first pitch. Please, no one else ever try to replicate this sorcery. You will not look as cool as Ichiro.