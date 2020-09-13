Ian Rapoport: Zach Ertz and Howie Roseman Got Into 'Heated Argument" Over Contract
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 13 2020
Tensions have been simmering between Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz and the team's front office over the last couple of days and apparently it boiled over recently in front of a handful of people.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ertz had a "heated argument" and an "airing of grievances" with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman after practice this week.
Ertz is in search of a new contract and openly questioned whether he would be with the Eagles long-term this week as well.
Ertz has been the Eagles most reliable receiver the last couple of years and one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL, finishing third among tight ends in receptions (88), fourth in yards (916) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (6) last year. The previous season he had 116 catches for 1,163 yards and 8 tds.