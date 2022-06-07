Ian Rapoport Thinks Jimmy Garoppolo Could Start For the 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo's situation with the San Francisco 49ers is pretty straight forward: they want to trade him and make Trey Lance their starting quarterback, but no trade market has developed. It has left both parties in limbo, waiting for something to change. If things continue this way, it will be an awkward locker room situation this fall.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and dropped a bit of a bomb. Rapoport thinks there's a chance Garoppolo is actually the 49ers' starting quarterback during the 2022 NFL season.
Garoppolo has won games for the 49ers, who should be an NFC contender again this year. A lot of the veterans in the locker room are close with him and if he's around, it might make turning things over to Lance more difficult.
The flipside is that the Niners gave up first-round picks in 2021, 2022 and 2023, plus their third-rounder in 2022 to land Lance. That's way too much capital to expend if you're not going to start him.