Ian Rapoport: The New England Patriots Will Draft a Quarterback with a 'Premium Pick'
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 16 2020
Ian Rapoport went on The Rich Eisen Show today to talk about the NFL Draft. Eisen asked if Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were in the market for a new quarterback and Rapoport's answer was very interesting. Rapoport seems pretty confident that the Patriots will either move up or down and take a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. Belichick is likely learning which button makes a trade as we speak.
The Patriots currently own the 23rd pick, zero second-rounders, three third-rounders, a fourth and a fifth, four sixth-rounders and two seventh-round picks. That's certainly a lot to work with as the Patriots could either move up to the top and steal one of the high-profile guys or move down and luck into the next Tom Brady. The possibilities are endless.