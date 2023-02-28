Ian Rapoport on Aaron Rodgers Offseason Drama: 'I'm Sick of It'
Aaron Rodgers' future with both football and the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air right now, even though it has been a week since he emerged from the darkness, presumably with a whole new outlook on life. Fans, media members and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst are all among those waiting word from the enlightened one. Asked if maybe the Packers were sick of this every offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said, "I mean, I'm sick of it, so I would certainly understand if they're sick of it."
This comes two weeks to the day after Aaron Rodgers said that Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter were good at their jobs, "but when it comes to me they don't know shit." This does not sound like a healthy relationship.
It sounds like everyone involved here just needs a break from each other. Just think. Once Rodgers announces his decision it will be days until people start wondering what he'll do next year.