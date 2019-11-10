Ian Rapoport: Gronk Has Made No Moves Toward Unretiring By William Pitts | Nov 10 2019 Noam Galai/Getty Images

One of the major storylines of the New England Patriots' season has centered around the possible return of former tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired at the end of the 2018 season. As he retired prior to the expiration of his contract, the Patriots placed him on the reserve/retired list, which allows them to keep his rights should he decide to return to the NFL.

At this stage of the season, even though the Patriots are 8-1, they have uncharacteristically struggled on offense. Robert Kraft repeatedly told Gronkowski he wanted him back for the stretch run to give the team a late-season boost. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Gronkowski has made no such moves.

From @NFLGameDay: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Rob Gronkowski he wants him back for November, December, and the playoffs. But the clock is ticking until the deadline of Nov. 30 (https://t.co/oUhq0cWR3K) pic.twitter.com/XqgegtEAEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

While Gronkowski hasn't formally turned in his retirement papers yet, he would need to make a decision by November 30, or else he would be ineligible to play this season. While it's a fun storyline, it doesn't seem like anything real will come out of it.