Ian Rapoport: Packers Are Trying To Make Things Right With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remain at an impasse. Rodgers wants out and the Packers have shown absolutely no willingness to part with their franchise quarterback. Lest you think the Packers will eventually cave, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is here to disabuse you of that notion.
Rapoport was a guest on Tuesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show and said he doesn't think the Packers will trade Rodgers. If they were going to make a move, they would have done it before the 2021 NFL Draft. Rapoport thinks they're trying to repair the relationship more than calling his bluff.
This scenario makes the most sense. The Packers will struggle to find equal value for their reigning NFL MVP quarterback and if Rodgers truly wants to keep playing, he may have to do it in Green Bay. The Packers control his rights through 2023 if they don't cut or trade him. They do have a ton of power in this situation.
I'm not sure what will happen here but it's increasingly clear it will continue to get uglier until something gets worked out or they part ways. We just don't know how that will happen.