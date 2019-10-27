Ian Rapoport: Melvin Gordon Trade Market Heating Back Up By William Pitts | Oct 27 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon's might get his trade out of Los Angeles after all. The embittered Chargers running back could be dealt just before the trade deadline on Tuesday, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

From the @NFLGameDay Notebook: Expect the market for #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon to be active this week, as teams eye RB help. LAC will still ask a lot. pic.twitter.com/8UWsv2FNd4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Gordon held out for the first four weeks of the 2019 regular season, and ever since his return to the starting lineup in Week 5, he has not looked like the two-time Pro Bowler of years past. In three games, Gordon has rushed for a middling 81 yards on 36 attempts, which could significantly reduce the asking price the Chargers want for him.

Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, the duo of backs who replaced Gordon in the early part of the season, have combined for 390 yards rushing, which should give the Chargers a decent replacement if Gordon is shipped out of town.